EXCLUSIVE: French Biriyani actor Danish Sait on meeting Puneeth Rajkumar: He is an incredible human being

Danish Sait in an interview with Pinkvilla shared about his meeting with Puneeth Rajkumar and getting a piece of advice from him. Read on.

Comedy and making people laugh is not an easy job but this space is growing with each passing day and someone who is ruling it is comedian-actor Danish Sait. With fictional characters from Jaya to Ramamurthy avvare and Didi, Danish Sait has been treating his fans with some amazing and entertaining videos. The actor is quite busy these days and is loving every bit of it as he gears up for the release of his Kannada film French Biriyani, co-starring Sal Yusuf. Comedy comes as second nature and is no hard process for Danish.

"I grew up in a very grey environment I would say because my mom and dad had problems and I used to escape that and go be somebody else... to escape the velocity came comedy to me, it came as a relief to me and ever since it has become part and parcel of my life. Even today, I like to switch on switch off and move on to doing other things," Danish revealed in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla.

The powerhouse of talent is super excited for his film Kannada film French Biriyani and assures audience will have a rainbow of hope and laughter. "It has taken a lot of colourful set of actors, performances, fun script in making for us to bring it out there. That's the film in a nutshell. I have been telling people this is not the film that will change your life or anybody's life. The moment you watch it, it will only make you laugh."

"I have always championed for OTT platform, says Danish Sait as he talks about films being released directly online amid lockdown. "Honestly, I'm very self-aware and I know that I don't carry that kind of star power to bring people back in the theatre, so for me, OTT works perfectly."



"As a talent who is helming the project, or so-called the term 'lead' used for the actor; which is like a blessing for me. It is a good space to be in as you don't want to go to the path of what is the collection, the box office numbers and all," adds Danish Sait.

French Biriyani is backed by Puneeth Rajkumar’s PRK productions is jointly produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and Gurudutt A Talwar.

"I was asking sir if he will ever do Iron Man because he is super fit and he is like 'Danny now maybe not' but I told him he is super fit and can put all the 25 and 30-year-olds together and you will still look fitter than all of us. He was like then I should practice for 6 months and then can do it...We were laughing about it... He is an incredible human being and one of my first few or earliest advice I got from the film industry was from him. He called me and told me that don't get stuck in the illusion of filmmaking, do everything you are doing...if movies come your way, do but have fun but remember it is not the end and move on to other things," Danish shares about his meet with Puneeth Rajkumar and getting a piece of advice from him.

