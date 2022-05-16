EXCLUSIVE: Gabbar Singh director Harish Shankar working on a script for Salman Khan; Details Inside

Harish Shankar, best known for helming Power Star Pawan Kalyan starrer blockbuster Gabbar Singh, recently met Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. A few photos of Harish and Salman Khan from their meeting surfaced on social media, speculating a movie together. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Harish Shankar is working on a script for Salman Khan, to be backed by ace producer Naveen Yerneni of Mythri Movie Makers.

A source close to the development revealed, "Harish and Salman Khan casually met at Film City where the superstar was shooting for an advertisement. It was a pretty cool meeting and quite a nostalgic one as it had been years since they met. They chit-chatted about films and what's happening around the world."

"Harish sir is already working on a script for him but will discuss and pitch to him at the right time, in a right way when everything is finalised. Something big and interesting is on cards," added the source.

Watching Salman Khan and Harish Shankar in a single frame was truly a feast to the eyes. Now, we cannot wait to know what's in store for us. For the unversed, Pawan Kalyan starrer Gabbar Singh was remade in Hindi titled Dabangg and it starred Salman Khan in the lead role.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn's Raid to be remade in Telugu; Harish Shankar to helm the project

Meanwhile, post their meet, the ace director posted a few photos of him with Salman Khan and thanked Naveen Yerneni for making it happen. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Happened to witness the mesmerizing aura of @BeingSalmanKhan thanks a lot Bhai … had a great time and experienced one of the beautiful moments of life … thanks again for ur precious time … thank you @MytriOfficial Naveen Yerneni gaaru for making this happen."