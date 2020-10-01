EXCLUSIVE: Imagined theatrical release of Nishabdham because of Anushka Shetty, says R Madhavan

R Madhavan, who is reuniting with the Baahubali actress after 14 years, said that he imagined their upcoming Tamil thriller to have a theatrical release.

R Madhavan shared his thoughts about how he imagined the film will get a big-screen release because Anushka Shetty is a big name down South. He said, "I always imagined it to be a theatrical release because of Anushka Shetty because she is such a big name in Telugu. The film also has a lot of Telugu actors in general. In Andhra Pradesh, to see a film with the public in theatre is a different experience, it is a celebration of sorts. That will be missed for sure but having said that, the fans won't be disappointed as they get to see the film whenever they want. This one breaks barriers. Even though I am a tad bit disappointed that film won't have a public reaction per se of first day first show, I am happy that more people get to see it and people can put their reactions on social media."

Directed by Hemanth Madhukar, the much-anticipated film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and stars some brilliant actors including Anjali, Subbaraju and Srinivas Avasarala and Shalini Panday. The film marks American actor Michael Madsen's Indian film debut. The upcoming film is a story of Sakshi, a talented artist who is deaf and mute. The role is played by Anushka Shetty.

