EXCLUSIVE: Is Kantara 2 in the making? Rishab Shetty clarifies
Rishab Shetty in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla opened up about the possibility of Kantara 2.
Rishab Shetty is at the top of his professional game after the phenomenal success of his most recent release, Kantara. The Kannada drama is garnering praise from all corners. Now, during an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actor and director opened up about the possibility of the sequel. There are many subplots that can be developed from the film, and even the climax of Kantara hints towards something more. So we asked him, "If he is planning to take the story ahead with Kantara 2?"
Rishab said, "No comments because right now the focus is on Kantara. We will think about the sequel later. Nevertheless, we tried several sub-plots for the film. We call it 'upakatha'. So we have sub-plots options for the sequel."
Meanwhile, when posed with the question, "You are making Bell Bottom 2 as well, how excited are you about that?" He replied, "Yes, that is a kickass subject. TK Dayanand is the writer. So, he has written a fabulous script this time. It has proper part two, but it is ten times bigger than part one in terms of scale, story, screenplay, and sequences. There will be mass action sequences, and mass entertainment, so you will witness something else there. So, definitely, I am excited."
On the other hand, recently Dhanush penned an appreciation note on Twitter, congratulating Rishab Shetty on Kantara. He wrote, "Kantara .. Mind blowing !! A must-watch...Rishab Shetty, you should be very proud of yourself. Congratulations Hombale films...keep pushing the boundaries. A big hug to all the actors and technicians in the film. God bless."
In addition to this, Rana Daggubati further tweeted, "Kannada’s @shetty_rishab and @hombalefilms are on what an extraordinary film #Kantara is!! Congratulations to each and every one who was part of the film! @shetty_rishab truly inspired!!"
