EXCLUSIVE: Is Kantara 2 in the making? Rishab Shetty clarifies

Rishab Shetty is at the top of his professional game after the phenomenal success of his most recent release, Kantara. The Kannada drama is garnering praise from all corners. Now, during an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actor and director opened up about the possibility of the sequel. There are many subplots that can be developed from the film, and even the climax of Kantara hints towards something more. So we asked him, "If he is planning to take the story ahead with Kantara 2?" Rishab said, "No comments because right now the focus is on Kantara. We will think about the sequel later. Nevertheless, we tried several sub-plots for the film. We call it 'upakatha'. So we have sub-plots options for the sequel."

