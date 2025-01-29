EXCLUSIVE: 'It is not just about their longevity'; Prithviraj Sukumaran on Mohanlal and Mammootty

Prithviraj Sukumaran recently took the internet by storm after unveiling the teaser for his directorial L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actor-director spoke about his reaction to the praise he received from Mohanlal and Mammootty.

Prithviraj Sukumaran said, “I feel blessed. I consider it a blessing. Even when Lucifer was released, it was Mammootty sir who launched the teaser through his social media handles. Not just me, I think the whole industry is privileged to have these two stalwarts still setting the standards for all of us and pushing their boundaries.”

“As actors, we are privileged to have these bars set by them. We can forever aspire to reach that level, even if we may or may not achieve it. We can forever tell ourselves that this is the level we should aim for. These two actors are incredible. It is not just about their longevity but also the kind of characters they have portrayed over the years,” Prithviraj added.

The Aadujeevitham actor further highlighted how both Mohanlal and Mammootty are at a stage in their careers where they have nothing left to prove. Prithviraj said, “Even if they decided to stop acting tomorrow morning, they would still go down in history as two of the greatest actors world cinema has seen. However, I can vouch that they are both working on a character right now and thinking about what to do next.”

Concluding his thoughts, Prithviraj reflected that he hopes to have the same drive to push boundaries when he reaches their age.

Advertisement

Check out the exclusive interview ft Prithviraj Sukumaran:

Prithviraj Sukumaran is soon set to appear in the highly anticipated movie L2: Empuraan, directed by himself, with Mohanlal in the lead role. The film, which is the second installment in the Lucifer trilogy, is slated for release on March 27, 2025.

In addition to reprising his role as Zayed Masood in Empuraan, Prithviraj has an exciting lineup of films in the pipeline. These include Vilayath Buddha, Nobody, Sarzameen, Santhosh Trophy, and Salaar 2.