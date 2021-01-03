EXCLUSIVE: It's a working birthday for Sreenivas Bellamkonda in Gulmarg; Details Inside

It is a working birthday for Sai Sreenivas, who is currently in Gulmarg for the shooting of his upcoming film, Alludu Adhurs.

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas turns a year older today and fans across the country are sending him best wishes on social media. The actor's fans and close friends are showering him with love and birthday wishes. However, it is a working birthday for Sai Sreenivas, who is currently in Gulmarg for the shooting of his upcoming film, Alludu Adhurs. The makers of the film are gearing up for a big release this Sankranthi and the actor is leaving no stone unturned to give his best.

Sharing about his birthday plans, the actor revealed, "I'm working on my birthday and I'm at Gulmarg. Have to shoot for a song and will work till 6 pm at least. It's a working birthday for me." He further added about how this time on his birthday he will be away from his friends and family. "Usually I prefer to spend time with my family and friends. I am excited about the shooting and looking forward for the release of my film. I have put my best and really want lot of people to watch it," Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas shared with Pinkvilla.

Meanwhile, wishing his fans on New Year, the Tollywood hunk wrote on Instagram, "The New Year has brought another chance for us to set things right and to open up a new chapter in our lives. Wishing you all a very Happy and prosperous new year."

Take a look at the post below:

Talking about Alludu Adhurs, Anu Emmanuel and Nabha Natesh will be seen in the lead roles and will hit big screens on January 15. It also has Sonu Sood and Prakash Raj in important roles.

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay’s Master to Ravi Teja’s Krack: South films that will have a Box Office clash on Pongal 2021

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×