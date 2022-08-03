EXCLUSIVE: Janhvi Kapoor messaged Nayanthara during Good Luck Jerry release; Here's how Lady Superstar replied

Nayanthara's screen presence is undeniable. Besides being who she is, the lady superstar of Kollywood, Nayanthara is pushing boundaries from within the industry. The stunner recently went on to praise Janhvi Kapoor for her latest release Good Luck Jerry, a remake of her own Tamil movie- Kolamaavu Kokila.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Janhvi Kapoor shared, "I had read somewhere that Nayanthara had said something positive about the trailer. Something very sweet about me and the trailer. So I asked for her number, messaged her and said, thank you so much, it means a lot to me and your kind words have made my day. And she actually replied to me, which was very exciting. She was like, 'Best of luck. I am rooting for you' and said 'Proud of you for doing such work early in your career'. So that was a huge compliment. I was so excited that she replied."

Ahead of GoodLuck Jerry's release, Nayanthara had wished Jahnvi 'good luck' and said, "Kokila is so close to my heart and watching the Good Luck Jerry trailer brings me so much joy, what an entertaining ride the audience is in for, there couldn’t have been a better Jerry! GoodLuck Jahnvi!."

Nayanthara is making her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. The much-awaited film also marks renowned filmmaker Atlee's maiden collaboration with King Khan.