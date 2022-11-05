EXCLUSIVE: ‘Jr. NTR called me soon after watching Kantara’ - Rishab Shetty expresses gratitude for RRR actor

Rishab Shetty, who is garnering praise for directing, writing and acting in Kantara, opens up on receiving praise for the Kannada action-thriller from Jr. NTR, and about his admiration for the RRR actor. Rishab says he is a big fan of Jr. NTR. “He called me soon after watching Kantara and appreciated me a lot. So I really want to thank him,” says Rishab Shetty. It would be interesting to see both the actors collaborate for a movie. Have they discussed anything on those lines?

“No, I haven’t thought about it. I think about casting only after finalising the story and the concept. How do I develop a script keeping an actor in mind first? I don’t have that thought process. I think about casting after I finish writing the story,” shares Shetty. Besides Kantara, Rishab is also known for directing his 2016 Kannada romantic-comedy, Kirik Party. When does its sequel go on floors?