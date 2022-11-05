EXCLUSIVE: ‘Jr. NTR called me soon after watching Kantara’ - Rishab Shetty expresses gratitude for RRR actor
Besides Jr. NTR, Rajinikanth too recently praised Rishab Shetty’s Kannada action-thriller, Kantara.
Rishab Shetty, who is garnering praise for directing, writing and acting in Kantara, opens up on receiving praise for the Kannada action-thriller from Jr. NTR, and about his admiration for the RRR actor. Rishab says he is a big fan of Jr. NTR. “He called me soon after watching Kantara and appreciated me a lot. So I really want to thank him,” says Rishab Shetty. It would be interesting to see both the actors collaborate for a movie. Have they discussed anything on those lines?
“No, I haven’t thought about it. I think about casting only after finalising the story and the concept. How do I develop a script keeping an actor in mind first? I don’t have that thought process. I think about casting after I finish writing the story,” shares Shetty. Besides Kantara, Rishab is also known for directing his 2016 Kannada romantic-comedy, Kirik Party. When does its sequel go on floors?
Rishab Shetty on Kantara 2
“I don’t know yet. Blank ho gaya main. I will take a break for two months. All that I had thought about the films I wanted to make, has vanished now. So I will start afresh,” informs Rishab. And is Kantara 2 happening? “It’s too early (to talk about it). It’s been 35 days since the film was released, and we are still promoting it. So for now I am only talking about Kantara,” laughs Rishab.
Recently, Rajinikanth too praised the film on Twitter. “‘The unknown is more than the known’ no one could have said this better in cinema than @hombalefilms #KantaraMovie you gave me goosebumps @shetty_rishab Rishab hats off to you as a writer, director and actor. Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in Indian cinema,” the superstar actor had written on Twitter.
