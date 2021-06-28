EXCLUSIVE: Kajal Aggarwal is in for big gamble; Pockets Rs 2 crore for a Hindi movie?

Kajal Aggarwal has apparently changed her game plan and is planning to do as many as different roles possible without worrying about consequences.

Kajal Agarwal has been making smart choices in her career and for the first time ever, she is set to do a female-centric Hindi movie titled Uma. The upcoming film will be shot entirely in Calcutta. Meanwhile, it is learned Kajal Aggarwal has pocketed Rs 2 crore plus for the big-ticket Hindi movie, which is the highest pay cheque in her illustrious career. Although her maiden author-backed role would have been Tamil film Paris Paris, a remake of 's hit film Queen. However, the movie is yet to release due to some reasons. Since then, Kajal is being very careful and had refused five to six women-oriented movies in Telugu including the widely reported mythological movie Soorpanaka.

Kajal Aggarwal has shared screen space with many biggies like Chiranjeevi to Mahesh Babu, Vishal to Karthi, and across various languages. She has carved a niche for herself as a sought-after actress in the industry. However, post her marriage with Gautam Kitchlu, she has apparently changed her game plan and is planning to do as many as different roles possible without worrying about consequences.

It is believed in the Telugu industry that actresses who do women-centric movies get sidelined by superstars. There are a few actresses in the industry who didn't get plum offers opposite big heroes after playing 'lead' in their respective movies. However, the scenario has changed a lot now. The audience is looking forward to more content-driven movies than anything else.

Meanwhile, Kajal will be seen in Acharya opposite Chiranjeevi. She also has a movie with Nagarjuna under the direction of Praveen Sattaru on cards. Kajal is trying to do kind of a balancing act.

Credits :Pinkvilla

