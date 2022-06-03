EXCLUSIVE: Kamal Haasan gives an update on Shankar’s Indian 2; Says ‘We can’t sit with one film for a decade’

After a long break, Kamal Haasan has returned to the spectacle with the Lokesh Kanagaraj directed Vikram and the film has opened to a thunderous response at the box office in Tamil Nadu. The action thriller has been appreciated for the drama and action sequences. Over the last few years, the legendary actor has been in the news for the Indian sequel with ace director, Shankar. The film went on the floors, however, was eventually put on hold due to budget issues and multiple other problems.

We had earlier reported that around 40 percent of the shoot still remains. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Kamal Haasan confirmed that Indian 2 is not shelved and the team will reunite to complete the project soon. “We had so many things coming in between, apart from the fact that it’s a very big film. We had COVID, we had an accident on the set where people died. It’s so unnerving but we continued,” he signs.

The actor further adds, “I run a white elephant called Raaj Kamal Films and Mr. Shankar runs a company called S Productions. These are the white elephants which we need to feed, so we go out and work. We can’t get stuck on one film. The days of Mughal-Ae-Azam cannot be repeated. We can’t sit with one film for a decade.”

Kamal Haasan however insists that all the stakeholders are now figuring out on the new shooting schedule. “Indian 2 will happen. We are all working on it, we are all talking to Lyca Production. They are also keen to shoot, so now it’s just a question of getting everything together on the logistic front,” he concludes. Indian 2 is a sequel to the superstar's 1996 blockbuster, Indian, helmed by Shankar.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Kamal Haasan discussed Vikram and his idea of collaborating on a feature film with Suriya. He also spoke about his upcoming projects and the idea of Indian cinema.

