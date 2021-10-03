EXCLUSIVE: Kamal Haasan to sport khadi clothes & bring back stories to his Bigg Boss Tamil 5 style statement

Bigg Boss Tamil 5 kickstarts from today at 6 PM and popular celebrity stylist Amritha Ram feels completely 'honoured' and 'fortunate' working with host Kamal Haasan for the reality show. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Amritha reveals Kamal Haasan will be seen wearing a lot of khadi outfits in Bigg Boss season 5.

Amritha shares she is going to bring a whole new version of Khadi and something never experimented with Kamal Haasan's style statement. "For movies, it is different because people expect something once the first look is out but with Bigg Boss, the experimentation is constant. We will see a lot more in terms of designs, patterns, and also a whole new version of khaddar (Khadi fabric, also known as khaddar) which we hadn't experimented it before. I'm constantly brainstorming with sir (Kamal Haasan) about it," the celebrity stylist said.

Considering Haasan carries an unmatchable charisma, there is a huge responsibility on Amritha to bring out the best for him. Asked if she feels like a huge responsibility and pressure, she replies, "He is the person who makes style statements whenever there is a change in fashion, trend and he is the one to sport it. So there is already a huge responsibility on working with clothes for him, on him. This is an added responsibility because sometimes I go blank in terms of where to pick it from. It needs to be out of the box but equally needs to be clean and have no OTTs. At times there is absolute pressure and I think that every creator goes through this as they to try to put something together. Last time it was pandemic and I had very few options. "

It is more of him and an extension of him as a personality so he likes to have little backstories that work with the clothes Stylist Amritha Ram

Her learning experiences and challenges faced during the journey to style Kamal Haasan for Bigg Boss Tamil 5 have been incredible. Sharing about it, she says, "Well, the learning experience from fabric to fit, accessories, everything and the detailing that goes behind. And for Bigg Boss, it is more of him and an extension of him as a personality so he likes to have little backstories that work with the clothes...clothes that speak and putting that together every time and with fabrics we have very limited options as they jitter onscreen. These are the technical drawbacks we have. With all these and stories to tell and something that relates to him as a personality, the learning is even greater. If I'm stuck somewhere, I submit to him and he is a great teacher."

Do you get clothes sourced by brands for him or get them totally customised? "Last season, there was no sourcing at all, they were totally customised. I wouldn't call it styling but designing because right from fabric I picked everything. With Kadri, it's a challenge to create an impact and make it familiar to the young generation. There is something human in Indian fabrics and I can feel the person who has brought that weave to life. So that's beautiful as it is not machine-made. This time, I might have a lot of creative collaboration, tons of new things," says Amritha who has worked with Kamal Haasan in many films.