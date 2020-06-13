EXCLUSIVE: Keerthy Suresh opens up about doing a film in the crime genre after Mahanati

Keerthy Suresh revealed that it a was very exciting script and the story of a mother who is trying to find her missing son was extremely gripping.

The National Award winner Keerthy Suresh spoke to Pinkvilla for a candid conversation. We quizzed the actress about what made her choose a film from the crime thriller genre after doing a blockbuster biopic titled Mahanati. Keerthy Suresh revealed that it a was very exciting script and the story of a mother who is trying to find her missing son was extremely gripping. She further adds that it was a difficult task to take on a challenging role like the one she played in Penguin. We also asked the film's director Eashvar Karthic about finalising the southern beauty Keerthy Suresh to play the lead in the much-awaited drama Penguin.

Eashvar Karthic goes in to reveal that he wanted someone who comes across as innocent. The director goes on to add that Keerthy Suresh had all the right attributes to play the role of a mother who is battling a brutal kidnapper to save her son's life. The director Eashvar Karthic also says that the talented actress Keerthy Suresh was the perfect fit for the lead role. The south actress Keerthy Suresh will be seen in a challenging role in the edge of the seat crime drama, Penguin.

The trailer of the film was released recently, and the fans and film audiences gave it a thundering response. The actress revealed that she tried to assimilate everything that was necessary to portray the character she essayed in Penguin. Keerthy has been garnering a lot of positive response from her fans for Penguin.

