EXCLUSIVE: Keerthy Suresh reveals the inspiration behind her character in the crime thriller Penguin

The Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh spoke to Pinkvilla for a chat about her upcoming film Penguin. The crime drama will be releasing on a digital streaming platform on June 19. We quizzed the gorgeous diva about her character and where did she find the inspiration to perfect her character. The south siren Keerthy Suresh said that she did not really watch any similar kind of characters that were essayed before, or any videos. But, the actress reveals that she did speak to her mother as Keerthy will be essaying a role of a mother who is trying to find her missing child.

The Nation award winning actress Keerthy further adds that when the story was ready with the director Eashvar Karthic, his wife was pregnant so while writing the character, everything was written down to its very detail. Keerthy admits that she is a director's actor and how she followed the director's cues and did whatever was advised by the director when it comes perfecting her act. The southern beauty is playing the lead in the much-awaited drama called Penguin.

The film is backed by Karthik Subbaraj. The producer of the film also revealed that the film's technical crew did a brilliant job and the visuals of the film are also carefully shot keeping in line with the requirement of the film's story line. The producer of Penguin, Karthik Subbaraj also says that the technical crew and a strong script were the two main parameters for backing this film.

Credits :pinkvilla

