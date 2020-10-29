EXCLUSIVE: KGF star Yash plans his son Yatharv’s 1st birthday party; Details Inside

A source close to Yash shared how the actor has planned to celebrate his son Yatharv's first birthday.

As we all know, besides being a phenomenal actor, Yash is also referred to as the ideal family man. Even amidst his busy work schedules, the KGF star ensures that he spends quality time with his children and wife. One of the most gorgeous couples of Sandalwood industry, Yash and Radhika Pandit are often seen sharing glimpses from their off-screen lives on social media. Radhika, who is super active on social media, keeps treating us with beautiful videos and photos of their kids- Ayra and Yatharv. The couple's second child, Yatharv turns one year old tomorrow, October 30th and the Kannada superstar has planned a birthday party.

A source close to the actor shared on how the actor has planned on celebrating his son’s first birthday. The source shares, "Yash has personally been planning Yatharv’s birthday for some time now. He wanted to celebrate it in the grandest of ways possible but also keeping in mind the limitations due to the restrictions of social distancing. It will be a get together at his house with close ones in presence. From decor to dishes, gifts and clothes everything has been looked after by Yash himself."

Last year, the PAN India star had organised a huge celebration last year, when his daughter Arya turned one.

The source further reveals, "Yash comes from a humble background but has grown immensely all because of his hard work and dedication towards his craft. He has earned this lavish life and wants to give the best of everything to his family, which he couldn’t have in his former years."

Sharing a picture-perfect family moment from Yatharv's naming ceremony in September, Yash wrote on Instagram, "Happy to see that all of u liked the name 'YATHARV' For all of u asking for the meaning it means 'Complete' We have coined this name as a combination of our names YR and Ayra! Special mention to our dear music director @ravibasrur who has yet again gifted us with a lovely song, @santhoshvenkysinger who has sung so beautifully and #Narthan who has penned the lyrics with so much love."

Credits :Pinkvilla

