EXCLUSIVE: Khiladi trailer to be out on February 6; Ravi Teja starrer to be high on emotional dialogues

The much-awaited trailer of Ravi Teja starrer Khiladi will be out on February 6, Sunday. Amidst the rumours, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt, Khiladi is confirmed to hit the screens on February 11, 2022. The trailer will be out in the next two days and this 2 minutes and 15 seconds power-packed clip will be high on emotional dialogues.

Ravi Teja plays a completely different role in the film backed by Bollywood production house Pen Studios in association with A Studios. Meenakshi Chaudhary is the other heroine opposite Ravi Teja in the movie. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad who is the master in rendering mass tracks is yet again set to amaze the audience with energetic dance numbers.

Sujit Vaasudev and GK Vishnu are the cinematographers. Srikanth Vissa and music director DSP's brother Sagar provide dialogues, while Amar Reddy is the editor of the film.

Khiladi will hit the screens on February 11, 2022.

