EXCLUSIVE: Khushbu Sundar on Chiranjeevi: Our 80s group keeps us united; Says Rajinikanth's like a young child

"South Indian cinema stars who ruled the 80s spend time on their Whatsapp group, reliving their past experiences and memories. They have come a long way", says actress-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar as she opens up about her friendship with Chiranjeevi and Rajinikanth

"We go a long way and have our 80s group that keeps us united. There are 100s of messages exchanged every day, we keep sharing photos, and everything in the group. Chiranjeevi is not on WhatsApp, but still, we all are in touch with each other," reveals Khushbu Sundar who recently met Chiranjeevi at his house in Hyderabad. Clearly, Chiru and Khushbu go way back and enjoy a great rapport with one another.

Last seen in Annaatthe alongside superstar Rajinikanth, veteran actress Khushbu Sundar is looking forward to doing more Tamil films if anything interests her.

"I would love to do more films in Tamil but unfortunately, nothing interesting has come up yet. However, Annette was a wonderful experience to work with Rajini sir after 28 long years and being with him is a learning experience. What I have seen and known him, he hasn't changed at all. He comes across as a very young child, ready to learn and that's his biggest quality and that's what makes him a legend," shares Agnyathavasi actress.

The actress-turned-politician has completed 4 decades in the industry. Calling it a 'beautiful rollercoaster journey', Khushbu says, "The journey has been beautiful...I look back today and say what I'm today because of how I have walked each and every path, been through, done that. I think I have reached here because I was lucky enough, I had some brilliant directors, and actors to work with. There were ups and lows but I don't regret any moment of my career."

