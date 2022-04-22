EXCLUSIVE: Koratala Siva confirms films with Mahesh Babu & Ram Charan; Details Inside

Maverick director Koratala Siva has an interesting lineup of films. While Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya is all set to release on April 29, the Bharat Ane Nenu fame director is ready to jump on his next, NTR30. As we all know, he tends to make bigger, better, and larger-than-life movies. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Siva confirmed doing films with Ram Charan and Mahesh Babu.

Koratala Siva looks out for everything massive, in terms of large-scale commercial production with all the action, emotions, and drama. He has interesting stories to bring for the audience, one with Mahesh Babu and another with Ram Charan.

"I have one film that will be with Mahesh Babu, those announcements will be coming. Obviously, it is a super combination. We have done 2 movies, which are the biggest hits of his career. We are surely doing a film together, which will be a hat-trick," reveals Siva Koratala about his upcoming projects. He further adds saying it is too early to talk about it.

Siva also has a film with Allu Arjun. However, the makers are yet to decide on the shooting schedules and rest as AA also has Pushpa 2.

Siva Koratala further confirms a film with Ram Charan as well. "One will be with Charan (Ram Charan), one will be with Allu Arjun and one will be with Mahesh (Mahesh Babu). I don't know as per the numbers of their film but according to their and my dates, everything will pan out," Mirchi director confirms first, exclusively to Pinkvilla.