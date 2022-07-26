EXCLUSIVE: Krithi Shetty likely to join Tovino Thomas' Ajayante Randam Moshanam; Shoot to begin in August

As we all know, Tovino Thomas is teaming up with debutant director Jithin Lal for a period film titled, Ajayante Randam Moshanam. Now Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt, Uppena fame Krithi Shetty is considered to play the female lead opposite Tovino in the film. However, the actress is yet to sign the dotted line.

A source close to the development confirmed to us, "Krithi has taken the narration and is almost on board for the film. She has really liked the script but due to her busy schedule and other work commitments, Krithi is taking her time to sign the deal. An official announcement shall be made soon if everything materialises."

"The makers are planning to kickstart Tovino Thomas' Ajayante Randam Moshanam in August. The film is being planned on a grand scale," adds the source. Meanwhile, the team is currently putting together the technical team. AnbAriv are considered to design stunts for the Tovino-starrer but an official word regarding the same will be made soon.

Written by Sujith Nambiar, Ajayante Randam Moshanam apparently will span three time periods — 1900, 1950, 1990. Tovino is essaying different characters in each, namely Maniyan, Ajayan, and Kunjikelu.

More details about the project are awaited.

Krithi, who has been busy with back-to-back projects in Tollywood, feels grateful for getting every work on the basis of her first film, Uppena. "I only auditioned for my first film and the rest all happened because the directors thought I can pull it off," she said recently in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. Currently, she is busy shooting for Suriya's Vanangaan.

