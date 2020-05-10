EXCLUSIVE: Lakshmi Manchu shares how motherhood has changed her life & REVEALS she wasn't prepared for a girl

On Mother's Day, we spoke to the gorgeous host and actress Lakshmi Manchu about her beautiful parenting journey. Read the full interview below.

The gorgeous host and actress Lakshmi Manchu expresses joy and how motherhood has changed her life. On Mother's Day, the stunning mother to a daughter, Vidya Nirvana Manchu Anand, reveals that she wasn't prepared for a girl initially. Speaking to Pinkvilla, the actress says, "I think I will never be able to express the joy and confusion I had when I held my baby first...In my mind, I thought I was a boy as every little indication showed it was a boy. So when she came out, I wasn't prepared for a girl. She has been the best blessing of my entire life."

Sharing how motherhood has changed her, she continues, "I think it really gave me a beautiful purpose in life. Before I used to always be like should do this or that...what if I did this or what if I did that but all that went to away as soon as she was born because my choices have become more clearer...we are making choices now as a family...my life is so much peaceful like that."

Lakshmi Manchu feels blessed to have a disciplined daughter who doesn't throw any tantrums be it for studies or food. She says, "I have to be really very honest there is nothing that my girl does not listen to. If I give her an iPad, which is during the quarantine time now and I tell her half an hour, she is done at that time. that's where she fights a little bit but that is also for more 5 or 10 mins. There is no tantrum, there is no crying, touchwood I never had to give her time out. She is an angel.

I do not want to be a friend to my daughter but a mother who listens to her and protects and cares for her. she has many friends but I'm here to discipline her and make her understand what is right and what is wrong. so no friend business with my daughter and make sure she has great friends though."



Talking about how she is involved in her day to day activities, Lakshmi Manchu says, "One thing that I'm not been able to keep up with my daughter because she has so many interests and sometimes she gets upset that she is not able to do that one extra class in between. I have to explain to her that it takes time to drive from A to B ad she cannot be in another class. She is doing now her Karnatic music, voice lessons online and she looks forward to it. I set up things for her, she turns it on.I don't have to sit with her. Her eating habits, she wants everything healthy."

It's known that Lakshmi Manchu is blessed with a baby girl through surrogacy. Possibly the first-ever surrogate mother in Telugu film industry

