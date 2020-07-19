EXCLUSIVE: Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar to have a low key birthday celebration for Sitara at home

The adorable couple of the industry, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar have planned to make their daughter's birthday memorable by hosting a small family dinner party.

Sitara Ghattamaneni, the younger child of Tollywood couple Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, turns eight tomorrow, July 20. The star kid is turning 8 soon but this time, Mahesh Babu and Namrata won't be hosting a grand party due to COVID-19 lockdown. Usually, the superstar travels for a long vacation with his family to celebrate the occasion However, this time it is all about spending time at home and making the best memories despite the lockdown. The adorable and coolest couple of the industry has planned to make their daughter's birthday memorable by hosting a small dinner party.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Namrata Shirodkar revealed, "It’s going to be a quiet one as we are all indoors ....we are just going to cut a cake for her as a family and have lunch and dinner together!! It’s a family birthday for the first time for her."

Last year, as Mahesh Babu was shooting for his blockbuster film Sarileru Neekevvaru in Kashmir, Namrata Shirodkar decided to pay a surprise visit to the superstar on Sitara's birthday. The doting father made sure he makes the most of it and hosted a party for his daughter in Kashmir.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata tied the knot in 2005 and are proud parents of two kids. The star couple's first child, Gautam is 14 years old now.

Sitara is undoubtedly one of the popular star kids. The 7-year-old is already popular on social media with her verified Instagram account and a YouTube channel along with her best friend Aaadhya. She is definitely giving her famous parents a run for their money.

Well, we are looking forward to some amazing photos from Sitara's birthday celebration with her family!

