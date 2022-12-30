EXCLUSIVE: Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli film update: KV Vijayendra Prasad says ‘Sequels will follow’

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, when we asked KV Vijayendra Prasad if there will be sequels of this untitled film in the future, he said, “Ofcourse. Sequels will follow.” He also added that while the story in these sequels will change, the central characters will remain the same. He further shares that they are in the process of finalising the script of the first part.

Pinkvilla was the first to report that filmmaker SS Rajamouli and actor Mahesh Babu’s first collaboration is a jungle adventure film. While exclusively talking to Pinkvilla earlier, acclaimed writer KV Vijayendra Prasad had confirmed that the movie is inspired by a real life incident. “Yes, you can write it. It’s an adventure story, which will roll next year,” he had said. We now have another interesting update on this much awaited collaboration. We have heard that this Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu film is being developed as a franchise.

Earlier while talking about casting the superstar actor in the film, Prasad had said that Mahesh Babu is a very intense actor. “If you see his action scenes, he is very intense and that’s a very good thing for any writer,” Prasad had said. He had also added that Rajamouli wanted to make a forest adventure film for a long time, but he never got the chance. But now he feels that Mahesh Babu is the best choice for a forest adventure movie, and that’s how they started writing for it.

Mahesh Babu opens up on the film

In an interview with E-Times, the Bharat Ane Nenu actor had expressed his excitement of working with SS Rajamouli, and had said that it’s a dream come true for him. He had stated that doing one film with the Baahubali director is like taking up 25 films at once. “It’s going to be physically demanding and I’m really excited about it. It’s going to be a pan-India film, I hope we break many barriers and take our work to audiences across the country,” Mahesh Babu had added.

Meanwhile, he will resume shooting for his Trivikram Srinivas directorial from January 2023. Besides Mahesh Babu, the film also features Pooja Hegde in the lead.

RRR at Oscars

SS Rajamouli’s last directorial was the 2022 epic action drama - RRR, which was headlined by NT Rama Rao Jr, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran. The film has been in the news for it’s Oscar run, with its song “Naatu Naatu” becoming the first Indian song to shortlisted for the Academy Awards. “What a historic moment for the entire Indian Film Industry… Couldn’t be more honoured to note that #NaatuNaatu becomes the first Indian song to be shortlisted for the Academy Awards! @ssrajamouli garu and @mmkeeravaani garu, it’s all your vision and magic,” RRR actor Ram Charan had mentioned on Twitter.

