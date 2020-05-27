EXCLUSIVE: Mahesh Babu to make an announcement of SSMB 27 with Parasuram on superstar Krishna's birthday

We have a great news for all Mahesh Babu's fans as the actor is all set to reveal about the upcoming project in the next few days. Mahesh Babu's 27th film is tentatively titled SSMB27.

After his last blockbuster Sarileru Neekevvaru, superstar Mahesh Babu's fans are eagerly waiting to know about his next movie. For a while now, speculations have been rife about Mahesh Babu's 27th film, tentatively titled SSMB27. The fans of the superstar can't keep calm and have been asking him for updates of his upcoming project. Well, we have a great news for all Mahesh Babu's fans as the actor is all set to reveal about the upcoming project in the next few days. A little birdie revealed to Pinkvilla that Mahesh Babu has picked his superstar father's birthday as a special day to make an announcement about his next film with director Parasuram.

One of the most respected actors of the Telugu film industry, superstar Krishna will celebrate his birthday on May 31st. On this very special day, Mahesh Babu will surprise his fans with the much-awaited announcement. Usually, the actor unveils updates about his movies on Superstar Krishna's birthday and this year too, the actor will keep up with the trend.

The actor is said to commence work on Parasuram's film soon. A few weeks ago, the Geetha Govindam director confirmed that he is teaming up with Mahesh Babu and that he had written the script while shooting for the film with Vijay Deverakonda.

In an interview to Telugu portal, he said, "The script is wholesome and it will have everything. The film will have all the ingredients. I had written it during the making of my movie with Vijay Deverakonda and I have held on to it since it because it is a promising script," Parasuram revealed. The project will go on the floors later this year.

Also Read: Mahesh Babu's before swimming moment with son Gautam is super cute; Sitara feels left out in the conversation

We can't wait to know what the reigning star of Tollywood has in stores for us. Are you excited? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×