EXCLUSIVE: Mahesh Babu is prepping up for Sarkaru Vaari Paata; Makers plan to kickstart shoot in January 2021

Mahesh Babu is getting into a new look for his character in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Read to know more.

Superstar Mahesh Babu is currently working on his upcoming movie titled, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Directed by Parasuram and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the upcoming film will feature Keerthy Suresh in the lead role. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is one of the much-anticipated films that audience is eagerly looking forward to. Mahesh Babu has already started prepping up for his role and is growing long tresses for the same. The Sarileru Neekevvaru actor is getting into a new look for his character in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Also, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the makers are planning to kickstart the shoot in January 2021.

Mahesh Babu and team are gearing up for two months schedule of their film in the US. The makers have already completed the paperwork and if the situation allows and once the visas are approved, the team is set to fly in January 2021. As US is also one of the countries that is affected by COVID-19, the makers are completing all the formalities and looking out for various accommodation overseas for the crewmembers. Meanwhile, the pre-production work of the film has already started.

Mahesh Babu recently returned from a short vacation to Dubai. The actor along with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids had stepped out after months for a mini-vacation and is back home.

