EXCLUSIVE: Mahesh Babu recalls working with Irrfan Khan; Says 'It’s a distant memory but a memorable one'

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu recalled working with Irrfan Khan 14 years ago in 2006 film Sainikudu. The actor is deeply saddened by the news.

One of Indian cinema's finest actors and among the most successful stars at the global level, Bollywood star Irrfan Khan left for heavenly abode today, April 29. He was 53. Many celebrities took to social media and expressed grief over the demise of Irrfan Khan. Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu also recalled working with Irrfan Khan 14 years ago in 2006 film Sainikudu. Talking to Pinkvilla, he said, "We worked together almost 14 years ago ..it’s a distant memory but a memorable one. He was a phenomenal actor and a very warm human being. He will be terribly missed."

Mahesh Babu and Irrfan Khan shared screenspace 14 years ago in which the late actor played the role of an antagonist, Pappu Yadav. The film also starred Trisha Krishnan and Prakash Raj in important roles. This was the only South film that Irrfan Khan worked into. After Mahesh Babu, Irrfan Khan worked with Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan in Hindi film Karwaan.

Here’s a statement released on behalf of Irrfan Khan's family:

"'I trust, I have surrendered'; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart-felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It's saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, 'As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it'."

Also Read: Dulquer Salmaan’s note on his Karwaan co star Irrfan Khan’s demise will leave you in tears

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×