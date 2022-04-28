EXCLUSIVE: Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata trailer date & runtime update; Parasuram promises ‘a big blast’

After 2 and a half years, Mahesh Babu returns to the big screen with the Parasuram directed Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The commercial entertainer is gearing up for a May 12 release and is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Over the last few days, there has been a buzz about the theatrical trailer of this action-packed entertainer.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, director Parasuram confirmed that the theatrical trailer of Sarakaru Vaari Paata will be out on May 2. “We are getting out the Sarkaru Vaari Paata trailer on May 2, so it’s just four days to go. We have the final trailer cut ready and I promise, it’s going to be a big blast. The trailer is around 2 minutes long,” the director said.

There is a considerable amount of expectation from the film, more so because it marks the return of Mahesh after a long time to the big screen. Parasuram admits that the expectations are high and says, “The fans are expecting a lot from the film and I feel, every film will be very happy and proud.” He adds, “They will be 100 percent satisfied with the final output and will get to see their hero in a way they want to see him in since past so many years. It will be a very very good film and by seeing Mahesh sir’s mannerisms and dialogue delivery, the fans will go crazy.”

He signs off on a happy note, “Our music has worked very well and like I said, the trailer too is going to be a big blast.” In our conversation, Parasuram also spoke in detail about the film, the pressures of directing a superstar, the box office expectations of Sarakaru Vaari Paata, his aspirations of making a Pan India film and lot more. Stay tuned as the interview goes live soon

