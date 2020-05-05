EXCLUSIVE: Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar on Sitara's social media debut: We encourage her to be happy

While Sitara is already garnering a lot of attention over her cute videos and photos on Instagram, Mahesh Babu and Namrata are equally encouraging her to do her best.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni is undoubtedly one of the popular star kids. The 7-year-old is already popular on social media and is giving her famous parents a run for their money. Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's little princess has her own YouTube channel and recently, she also made her Instagram debut. While she is already garnering a lot of attention over her cute videos and photos on Instagram, Mahesh Babu and Namrata are equally encouraging her to do her best.

"She has a mind of her own and we encourage her to be happy!! That’s all there is to it really and she really works hard towards for her YouTube channel and constantly surprising us with her ideas," says Namrata Shirodkar as she speaks about her daughter Sitara's social media debut.

The former actress has been gracing our social media feed with some amazing throwback videos of her daughter Sitara and son Gautam. Speaking on the same and how quarantine has realized certain things, Namrata says, "This quarantine has given us so much time to reflect, rewire and reconstruct all our hectic ways of living... It has made me realise the happiness in all the basics we never had time for earlier."

She further adds, "Pictures are basically reliving ur past and enjoying those moments all over again."

Former Miss India, Namrata Shirodkar is blissfully happy as she shares about Mahesh Babu spending a lot of time now with kids at home due to lockdown. She says, "Kids see a lot of him now and they are making the most of it."

Here's a video of Sitara with her BFF Aadya interviewing Mahesh Babu for the success of Sarileru Neekevvaru:

