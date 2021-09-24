Exclusive: Mithun & Ramya Pandian: It was miracle working with Suriya anna in Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum

Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum, starring Mithun Manickam and Ramya Pandian in the lead roles, is premiering on Amazon Prime Video from today. The film is produced by actors Suriya and Jyothika under 2D Entertainment. The film revolves around a married couple’s struggles to find their missing bulls, Vellaiyan and Karuppan.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Mithun Manickam and Ramya Pandian opened up about some key details about their roles, prep work and how it felt to work with Suriya's banner.

Speaking about how they landed as leads in Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum, Ramya said, "After seeing an advertisement, I approached the team because it is 2D Entertainments banner, at first I didn't get a positive response but then I went to audition and my video was sent to Suriya sir, which he liked it." However, for Mithun, it was a sort of miracle as he said, "I have been working in 2D Entertainment as marketing employee for 5 years, suddenly one day I got a call from the team about this project and it just happened as the director liked me."

Speaking about their connection with the Bulls, named- Karuppan and Velliyan in the film. While Ramya said, "For farmers in villages, bulls are family, so our characters tried to portray the same", adding to that Mithun laughingly stated that his character would get angry if anyone called them bulls and not by their names.

Mithun and Ramya further spoke about the impact Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum will make on the audiences and said, "Not just emotions, this movie will also tell farmers about their basic rights towards the government."

Speaking about his fanboy moment with the Soorari Pottru actor, "Suriya anna is one such person, who encourages you no matter what if you have talent. Seeing my work at 2D as an employee, anna always said I will grow high if I do hard work. Anna is also a very down-to-earth person, I was so excited when I took a picture with him, said Mithun Manickam."



This Gem filled our hearts, hoping it will fill your’s too!! I'm proud of the energy & effort our new team has put in!! RARA is out now on @PrimeVideoIN Watch #RARAOnPrime with family n kids & please do share your thoughts about the film!!!@arisilmoorthy pic.twitter.com/cXiTWoGQxu — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) September 24, 2021

The cast ended the interview by saying that though they miss a theatrical release, they are very much excited about digital premier as it reaches a wide range of audiences all over the world.

