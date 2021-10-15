EXCLUSIVE: Most Eligible Bachelor actor Akhil Akkineni opens up on his relationship status; Deets Inside

Akhil Akkineni’s Most Eligible Bachelor released today, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor opened up about the film and much more. Interestingly, the movie’s trailer has a line which translates to, “The boy’s life consists 50 percent career, and 50 percent married life. For a married life to be good, a career must be good.” Akhil too is considered to be one of the most eligible bachelors, and has a settled career too. What’s his relationship status?

“The dialogue which we have said in the trailer, is the dialogue of the first half (of the) character. Basically there is a transformation, if you have seen the trailer, you will see that there are two looks. It’s the first half, Harsha's dialogue, which basically he believes that everything is a calculated process in life. He has calculated that 50 percent is career, 50 percent is married life. Everything is like a sketched out plan, and he goes about it in that sort of manner. That character is not me,” states Akhil.

He further adds, “For me, if you ask me at this point, honestly if I have to franky be honest with you, I am a hundred percent in my career right now. I have prioritised my career way too much for me to have anything else going on right now in my life. So honestly I’ll tell you, there is nothing going on for me, and for a while at least until I know I have given it everything I have, and have grasped the opportunity I have, I know that I won’t be ready to get married at least.”

However, Akhil informs that he does want to get married. “I definitely want to eventually. All of those dreams are there, all of those hopes there. But you know in the last one or one-and-half-year, we have lost a lot of time in Covid, and these moments coming back into my career and taking momentum again are very important. I want to give it everything I have,” Akhil signs off.

