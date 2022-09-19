EXCLUSIVE: Naga Chaitanya is in dilemma... Here's why

“ Naga Chaitanya is getting a lot of offers from big directors. He is also in talks with DJ Tillu director Vimal Krishna but is skeptical now. He is taking his time before signing the dotted lines,” reveals a source close to the development.

Naga Chaitanya ’s career graph has seen equal downfall and growth. However, being in a competitive market, it is the math of their hits and flops that decides the top position in the industry. Chay’s last two films, Thank You co-starring Krithi Shetty and Hindi debut film Laal Singh Chaddha featuring Aamir Khan, both, tanked at the box office. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt, that Naga Chaitanya is being extra careful before signing any project.

“Since he had back-to-back 2 flops, Chay doesn’t want to take any wrong move and it is but obvious,” adds the source. We also heard, Vimal Krishna recently narrated the script to Chaitanya and is waiting for the actor give him dates.

As we all know, Naga Chaitanya is not allowing himself to be boxed in any genre. He is trying different genres of films, from love stories to action-drama but seems, hardly anything is working in his favour.

Meanwhile, he will soon make his OTT debut with 'Dhootha', Amazon Prime Video's first Telugu original, a supernatural horror film. The series, helmed by Vikram K Kumar also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prachi Desai, and Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam among others.

Also, his 22nd film tentatively titled NC22 is with director Venkat Prabhu.

