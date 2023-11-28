EXCLUSIVE: Naga Chaitanya on teaming up with Sai Pallavi; ‘I'm so happy we're coming together'

Ever since it was announced, Naga Chaitanya’s 23rd film, now titled Thandel, has been creating a lot of hype. The film is helmed by Chandoo Mondeti, with whom the Custody actor has previously worked in the 2016 film Premam and the 2018 film Savyasachi.

It was also announced earlier this year, that Sai Pallavi has been roped in to play the lead, alongside Chay. This would mark the duo’s second collaboration after the 2021 film Love Story. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actor revealed that he is excited to be working on the project, and added that the people in the team are quite close to him.

Thandel is to go on floors in December

During the interview, Naga Chaitanya revealed that the film was all set to go on floors by mid-December. He added that he would be playing a fisherman, which is a role he had not explored so far.

The Bangarraju actor also revealed that the film is based on true events that happened in a village named Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, he also praised the team behind the film, talking about its producer Allu Aravind, director Chandoo Mondeti, and co-star Sai Pallavi, and added that it was a story to be told.

More about Thandel

Earlier this year, Chandoo Mondeti and Naga Chaitanya visited the K Matchilesam village in Srikakulam, as part of their preparations. The duo hoped to learn more about the land, lifestyle, and culture of the fisherfolk by interacting with them. The Majili actor also mentioned that the interactions helped him understand the lifestyle and body language of the fisherfolk, as well as the texture of the village.

On the work front

Naga Chaitanya is all set to make his debut in the shorter format, in the upcoming supernatural-horror web series, Dhootha. The series, helmed by Vikram K. Kumar, features an ensemble cast including Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Pasupathi, Anish Kuruvilla, Tharun Bhascker, and many more. Naga Chaitanya is said to be playing a journalist in the film, who comes across a newspaper that predicts events that would occur in his life. The show is all set to air on December 1st.

