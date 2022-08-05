Exclusive: Naga Chaitanya reacts to finding love again post separation from Samantha; WATCH

Naga Chaitanya is currently the most eligible bachelor in the Telugu film industry, post-separation from Samantha. While the rumours of him dating Sobhitha Dhulipala have set the internet on fire, now in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, we asked Naga Chaitanya if he is open to finding love again and do not miss out on his reply for it.

Naga Chaitanya said, "Yeah, who knows. Love is what keeps us going. Love is an essential part of life just like how we breathe air. We need to love, we need to receive love and that's what keeps us healthy and positive."

Earlier we exclusively reported that Naga Chaitanya found love again and is dating Major fame Sobhita Dhulipala. According to our source and an eyewitness, Chay was spotted with Made In Heaven fame Sobhita Dhulipala at his new abode and they looked very comfortable in each other's company. "Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita seemed very comfortable in each other's company as they spent time at the actor's new house. Naga Chaitanya was giving her a tour of his massive home. After a few hours, they left together in the same car," revealed our source.

In a recent interview, while promoting his upcoming Bollywood film Laal Singh Chaddha, when the actor was asked about his dating rumours with Sobhita Dhulipala and whether the reports claiming that they are in a relationship are true, the latter gave a cryptic response. Naga Chaitanya didn't reply with a clear 'no'. Instead, the actor started blushing, given the not-so-much-needed fire to his dating rumours with Sobhita.

Well, recently in another interview, Naga Chaitanya also mentioned that he and Samantha moved on in their respective lives.

