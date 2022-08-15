EXCLUSIVE: Naga Chaitanya wants to work with Alia Bhatt, thinks Ranbir can play his part in Manam Hindi remake

Naga Chaitanya, the son of Akkineni Nagarjuna, has made his big Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Ahead of the film's release, Chay in a fun rapid fire round with Pinkvilla revealed the Bollywood actors he would like to see in the Hindi remakes of his own films. During a candid chat, the Ye Maaya Chesave actor said that Ranbir Kapoor might be able to play his part in Manam's Hindi remake.

The film was produced by the Akkineni Family. Starring Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Shriya Saran and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the 2014 film was directed by Vikram Kumar. Further, Naga Chaitanya thinks Kartik Aryan can fit right for his role in film 100% Love and Varun Dhawan in Thadaka remake.

Naga Chaitanya, who has carved a niche for himself in the Telugu film industry also expressed his wish to work with Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Katrina Kaif. In a fun chat, Naga Chaitanya also opened up about the best pick-up lines used on him, and an idea that changed his life.

Meanwhile, speaking about his 13 years of journey in the industry, Naga Chaitanya in an interview with us said, "It feels great, it has been an amazing journey. You know it's taken me through all sorts of emotions so much learning has happened. I can't see myself anywhere else apart from where I'm right now. So that's really great because I think I have kept progressing through the years. I have just gotten more and more immersed in what I was doing. Maybe previously you know I was so unclear about so many things. But over the years, the industry have taught me so much and given me clarity as a person and as an actor. And I just want to keep going."