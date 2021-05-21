EXCLUSIVE: Nagarjuna Akkineni opens up on his fitness secret and how it has become a part of his lifestyle

Nagarjuna Akkineni might be 60 but the Wild Dog actor can give younger actors a run for their money when it comes to maintaining fitness levels.

Tollywood star Nagarjuna Akkineni, also called as 'king' by his fans is one of the pioneers of bringing in fashion, style and fitness like never before in films. He might be 60 but the Wild Dog actor can give younger actors a run for their money when it comes to maintaining fitness levels. The actor revealed to us that he has been following a fitness routine since years and now, it has become a part of his lifestyle.

Nagarjuna opens up about his fitness like never before. He says, "I like to feel good and I always followed a certain fitness regime for a long time. It’s not that I overdo it and even diet I am particular. It has happened over the years. Almost, 25-30 years I have started all this and became part of my lifestyle. I have kept it very consistent and I am not compulsive or obsessed with it. I spend time on myself every day at least 45 mins to 1 hour and taking care of myself. That works for me and has become part of my life. I always watch the food I eat, not the quantity but the quality. As long as the quality is good it works. It’s very important to be consistent over the years."

In 2018, the actor shared a photo of himself flaunting his toned body and it went viral on social media. Nag captioned it, "King Akkineni Nagarjuna sports his chiseled body yet again defying his age and no wonder everyone looks upto him for some fitness goals !! TeamNag."

Take a look:

This sure is setting some serious fitness goals, what do you think?

Also Read: Mohanlal hosted Bigg Boss Malayalam fined Rs 1 Lakh for violating lockdown rules; Makers broadcast a message

Check out the latest video of Nag taking up push up challenge:

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×