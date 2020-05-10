EXCLUSIVE: Namrata Shirodkar OPENS up on motherhood: I nag my kids only during studies

On Mother's Day, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the former actress and model Namrata Shirodkar opens up on how she oversees everything at home including the studies of kids.

She is an epitome of grace and talent but decided to give up her career only for kids and family. She has successfully donned the hats of being an actress, a perfect wife and a proud mother of two kids- Sitara and Gautam. Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar says it was 'a very conscious decision' to quit career. On Mother's Day, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the former actress and model opens up on how she oversees everything at home including the upbringing of kids.

Sharing about how she is involved in her kids' day to day activities, the stunner says, "I’m completely involved with both my kids.. they don’t have a regime as such but I do try to keep them updated with the good and bad food choices we have..I try to keep it simple for them as much as possible. I nag them only during studies as no kid really likes to study much and also try to keep screen time to a minimum but I don’t always win there. Sports is a must so they have a few classes which they enjoy as well. Like swimming for Gautam and dancing for Sitara."

Namrata Shirodkar who calls herself a friend cum mother to her two kids but also a strict mom only during their studies, says motherhood is above any other emotion. She says, "Motherhood is an emotion which is felt by every girl who given birth to another life .. When your baby is born you feel this unconditional love above any other emotion."

Namrata concludes saying she is fed up of telling her kids to 'finish their homework'

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar were blessed with the first kid, Gautham in 2006. They welcomed their second baby, daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni in 2012.

