EXCLUSIVE: Nandamuri Balakrishna's chat show 'Unstoppable with NBK' to go live during Dussehra 2022

Nandamuri Balakrishna is all set to return as a host once again for 'Unstoppable with NBK 2' on Aha. The preparation for the chat show have begun and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it a grand season again. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt, the first episode of Unstoppable with NBK will go live during Dussehra 2022.

"The preparations for the chat show have begun and it will witness an interesting lineup this time again. The makers have planned a special launch before the first episode of NBK goes live during Dussehra 2022," reveals a source. 'Unstoppable With NBK' will see stalwarts such as Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and many more biggies this time again.

"A lot of things had been put on hold since Nandamuri Balakrishna recently lost his sister. Now he is back to work. It is a busy time for him since he has a lot on his plate," adds the source.

On the movie front, NBK has collaborated with F3 director Anil Ravipudi. Being referred to as NBK 108, the music of the film will be composed by S Thaman. He also has NBK 107, directed by Gopichandh Malineni.

