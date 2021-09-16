EXCLUSIVE: Nani says Shyam Singha Roy will be a benchmark film: I can already see different languages remaking

After his successful latest release Tuck Jagadish, Natural star Nani will be seen in one of the much-anticipated films Shyam Singha Roy. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Nani shared that Shyam Singha Roy is going to have every element to make it a perfect big-screen entertainer.

Calling it a benchmark film, Nani said, "I think it will be a benchmark...it will be very special for Telugu audience. it will have all that grandeur drama of big-screen entertainment and at the same time very unique in its own way. I can already see all the different languages remaking a film like Shyam. It is going to be relatable for everyone."

Nani has completed almost 13 years in the industry and sharing about his long journey, the actor said, "There is no single day I have regretted coming into the cinema or what I do. It's always a huge learning experience, enriching and no complaints at all."

Check out the full interview below:

Currently, Nani is busy with his next film titled Ante Sundaraniki. The film is written and directed by Vivek Athreya and it has Bangalore Days fame actress Nazriya Nazim is making her debut in Tollywood.