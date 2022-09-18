EXCLUSIVE: Naseeruddin Shah to play lead in the Hindi remake of Malayalam movie Udal

Ratheesh Reghunandan’s Malayalam movie Udal starring Dhyan Sreenivasan alongside Durga Krishna and Indrans is being remade in Hindi. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt, the makers of the Hindi remake have roped in Naseeruddin Shah to play the lead role, which will be helmed by director Ratheesh Reghunandan himself and produced by Gokulam Gopalan.

Naseeruddin Shah will step into the shoes of veteran actor Indrans, who played the role of a visually-impaired man in the engaging revenge thriller. “The makers are presently working on the pre-production of the film and are planning to start shooting soon. Naseeruddin Shah’s character is being well-designed and the team is in the hope that audience will like a new shade of him,” reveals a source.