EXCLUSIVE : Nayanthara and beau Vignesh Shivan are on a romantic getaway in Dubai to celebrate New Year

Nayanthara and her beau Vignesh Shivan are in Dubai to celebrate the holiday season. The couple is on a much-needed vacation and to celebrate New Year. The power couple of the Kollywood industry will ring in 2022 together and we cannot wait to see their stunning photos.

For the unversed, Nayanthara and Vignesh met each other for the first time on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhan, and have been in a relationship since 2015. From celebrating each other's birthdays to visiting their hometown to celebrate Onam, the Kollywood couple has been grabbing attention over their strong and growing relationship.

It has to be noted that Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara are also co-producers. They together recently presented a Tamil thriller titled Rocky. Helmed by Arun Matheswaran, the film features Vasanth Ravi and Bharathiraja in the lead roles.

Also, Vignesh is helming Kathuvakkula Rendu Kaathal, produced by his home banner Rowdy Pictures, starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Also Read: The Famous Star Wives: Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata & Ram Charan's better-half Upasana bond over brunch in Dubai