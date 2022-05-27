Exclusive: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan start sending wedding invites; Take a look at the aesthetic card

The wedding invitation reads, "Wn, Save The Date FOR THE wedding of Nayan & Wikkk. 9th June 2022. Mahabs. " Do not miss the little details of Nayan's name attached to Wikki and is legit all things beautiful. We are super excited for the D Day and all the PDA-filled pics, are you?

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan will take the plunge into the next phase of their life a nd take vows on June 9. According to our exclusive reports, "It is going to be an intimate affair in presence of their family members." Well initially, the couple had planned for the destination but had to cancel it for their best-known reasons. Coming to guests, although the wedding will be an intimate affair, several close friends of the couple are expected to attend including Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi.

A source also revealed to us, "While the wedding will be attended only by their family members, the couple will host a grand wedding party for their industry friends in Chennai. Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi are expected to attend. It is going to be as grand as possible."

It's been quite a while since the couple has been engaged. On March 25, 2021, Vignesh Shivan shared a picture of Nayanthara's hand placed on his chest with a ring on it. However, it was Nayanthara who made it official while talking on a Tamil chat show. She said, "It was my engagement ring."