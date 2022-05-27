Exclusive: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan start sending wedding invites; Take a look at the aesthetic card

We got our hands on Nayanthara and VigneshShivan's wedding invite and it is all things beautiful. The couple is all set to marry on June 9.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on May 27, 2022 05:46 PM IST  |  13.2K
Exclusive: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan wedding invite
Exclusive: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan start sending wedding invites; Take a look at the aesthetic card
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara, the most doting couples, who have been in a relationship for 6  years now, and are all set to marry. The date & venue are fixed as we reported and now we have exclusively got hands on the couple's wedding invite. The card looks aesthetic, filled with floral details, blue sky, and a beautiful bungalow with an aisle.

The wedding invitation reads, "Wn, Save The Date FOR THE wedding of Nayan & Wikkk. 9th June 2022. Mahabs. " Do not miss the little details of Nayan's name attached to Wikki and is legit all things beautiful. We are super excited for the D Day and all the PDA-filled pics, are you? 

Take a look at Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan's wedding invitation card here: 

 

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan will take the plunge into the next phase of their life and take vows on June 9. According to our exclusive reports, "It is going to be an intimate affair in presence of their family members." Well initially, the couple had planned for the destination but had to cancel it for their best-known reasons. Coming to guests, although the wedding will be an intimate affair, several close friends of the couple are expected to attend including Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi.

A source also revealed to us, "While the wedding will be attended only by their family members, the couple will host a grand wedding party for their industry friends in Chennai. Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi are expected to attend. It is going to be as grand as possible."

It's been quite a while since the couple has been engaged. On March 25, 2021, Vignesh Shivan shared a picture of Nayanthara's hand placed on his chest with a ring on it. However, it was Nayanthara who made it official while talking on a Tamil chat show. She said, "It was my engagement ring."

Also Read: VIDEO: Nayanthara finally OPENS up on her secret engagement and marriage plans with Vignesh Shivan

For unversed, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara fell in love with the sets of their 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. While he directed the film, she starred as the female lead opposite Vijay Sethupathi. The director turned writer and also penned a song dedicated to her in the film, 'Thangamey', which he calls her in real life too. Thangamey means gold and he also calls her Kanmani, which means darling. How cute right? 

Since then, the much-in-love couple never misses a chance to paint the town red with their mushy pictures and cute PDAs. And we can't wait to see the South's favourite couple getting married.

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!