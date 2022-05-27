Exclusive: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan start sending wedding invites; Take a look at the aesthetic card
We got our hands on Nayanthara and VigneshShivan's wedding invite and it is all things beautiful. The couple is all set to marry on June 9.
The wedding invitation reads, "Wn, Save The Date FOR THE wedding of Nayan & Wikkk. 9th June 2022. Mahabs. " Do not miss the little details of Nayan's name attached to Wikki and is legit all things beautiful. We are super excited for the D Day and all the PDA-filled pics, are you?
Take a look at Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan's wedding invitation card here:
A source also revealed to us, "While the wedding will be attended only by their family members, the couple will host a grand wedding party for their industry friends in Chennai. Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi are expected to attend. It is going to be as grand as possible."
It's been quite a while since the couple has been engaged. On March 25, 2021, Vignesh Shivan shared a picture of Nayanthara's hand placed on his chest with a ring on it. However, it was Nayanthara who made it official while talking on a Tamil chat show. She said, "It was my engagement ring."
Since then, the much-in-love couple never misses a chance to paint the town red with their mushy pictures and cute PDAs. And we can't wait to see the South's favourite couple getting married.