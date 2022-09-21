EXCLUSIVE: Nayanthara's documentary incorporates her childhood moments; Director Gautham Menon opens up

After dating for 7 long years, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot in Mahabalipuram on June 9. Since then, speculations are on that director Gautham Menon will be helming a wedding movie that will chart their relationship and marriage. However, it is going to be beyond everyone’s expectations!

Now, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Gautham Menon clarified that it's not a wedding movie but a documentary on the Lady Superstar. He expressed his excitement about working on Nayanthara’s documentary titled, ‘Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale’. The documentary by Netflix will highlight Nayan’s childhood memories and photos along with her journey in the industry and a few glimpses from her wedding with Vignesh will be incorporated as well.