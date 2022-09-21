EXCLUSIVE: Nayanthara's documentary incorporates her childhood moments; Director Gautham Menon opens up
The documentary by Netflix will highlight Nayanthara’s childhood memories and photos along with her journey in the industry.
After dating for 7 long years, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot in Mahabalipuram on June 9. Since then, speculations are on that director Gautham Menon will be helming a wedding movie that will chart their relationship and marriage. However, it is going to be beyond everyone’s expectations!
Now, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Gautham Menon clarified that it's not a wedding movie but a documentary on the Lady Superstar. He expressed his excitement about working on Nayanthara’s documentary titled, ‘Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale’. The documentary by Netflix will highlight Nayan’s childhood memories and photos along with her journey in the industry and a few glimpses from her wedding with Vignesh will be incorporated as well.
“Many initially thought that I'm directing their wedding movie but it is a documentary with Netflix that will be all about Nayanthara. She is called Lady Superstar for a reason and we are living up to it. Right from her childhood journey to now, we have included everything. You will get to see a lot of childhood photos, and moments of her also. Vignesh is also a part of it. We are still working on it,” revealed Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu director.
Moreover, on a related note, GVM’s latest release, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu starring Simbu is performing extremely well at the box office.