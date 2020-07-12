  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: Nithya Menen OPENS up on doing Jayalalithaa biopic and comparisons with Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi

During our long conversation with Nithya Menen, we asked her questions on her upcoming Jayalalithaa biopic, comparisons with Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi and more. Watch the video below.
3982 reads Mumbai Updated: July 12, 2020 02:42 pm
South actress Nithya Menen will be seen playing the late politician J Jayalalithaa in young filmmaker A Priyadarshini's most anticipated biopic, The Iron Lady. Well, not one or two but five biopics have been announced on actress-turned-politician Jayalalithaa. While, Ramya Krishnan's Queen, a web-series on former Tamil Nadu CM already released and received rave response, Kangana Ranaut will also be playing the title role in the Vijay-directed Thalaivi. Recently, we got in touch with Nithya Menen, who is gearing up for a big digital debut opposite Abhishek Bachchan in Breathe - Into The Shadows. 

During our long conversation with the actress, Nithya opened up on doing Jayalalithaa biopic and comparisons with Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi. Speaking exclusively to Pinkvilla, the stunner said, "I asked the director when I got to know about it that what she thinks as another film is coming up. I asked, 'do you still want to do this?' but she wanted to do it for a very personal reason and she was extremely fond of her (Jayalalithaa). She was close to her, had interacted with her a couple of times and knows about her personally. She told me whoever wants to do it, let them...we will also make one and I think that's a great way to look at it. It is okay, not a big deal. The way our film is structured is slightly different from what she told me. As long as the person is not competitive or feels that somebody else is also doing a film and is focused on their own film, that is important." 

the first look of Nithya Menen starrer The Iron Lady was released in 2018 and it was the talk of the town. Priyadarshini captioned it: ‘God often takes the forms of humans with kindness’. 

