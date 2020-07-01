EXCLUSIVE: Nithya Menen REACTS to social media debate about South stars not being given their due in Bollywood

Nithya Menen recently shared her opinion on South vs North debate where people claim that South actors don't get their due in Bollywood.

It has indeed been a long journey for South actress Nithya Menen, who is calm, thoughtful and very clear about her career choices. Menen started her acting career by playing supporting role in Kannada film 7 O' Clock and has left the audience amazed with her various roles in films like OK Kanmani, 100 Days of Love, Kannada film Mynaa among others. She is a perfect example of beauty with brains. Recently, during a chat with Pinkvilla, the stunner spoke about the social media debate on how South stars are not being given their due in Bollywood.

Speaking about it, Nitha Menen said, "Some of the topmost actresses in Bollywood have all been South Indians. Starting from Padmini, Vyjayanthimala, Waheeda Rehman, to Aishwarya Rai and . They are all South Indians, so I think these debates are happening on for the sake of it. Either way, there is no need that you have to do it only in Bollywood, we have beautiful mediums in the South here, in different languages. I want to do good films and it is not about Bollywood. Even the smallest of the industries make good films. Be it Bengali or Marathi, I would actually love to work even in those languages. I'm so excited to learn a new language. So, I don't think any such debates make sense."

In August 2019, Nithya made her Bollywood debut with starrer Mission Mangal. The film also featured Vidya Balan, , , Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi among others.

Well, the stunner is not only loved by the audience of Malayalam cinema but by Telugu, Kannada and Tamil movie lovers too.

