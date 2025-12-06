Exclusive: Panorama Studios, PEN Studios acquire worldwide theatrical and digital rights for Mohanlal’s Malayalam film Drishyam 3

In one of the biggest film deals of 2025, Panorama Studios and Pen Studios have together acquired the worldwide theatrical and digital rights to the much-awaited Malayalam film Drishyam 3. The film is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, starring Mohanlal, and is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas.

Drishyam is one of the most well-known film franchises in Indian cinema with strong box-office success. The franchise has built a loyal audience and inspired several remakes, including the Hindi versions, which were produced by Panorama Studios, while Drishyam 2 was directed by Abhishek Pathak.

Actor Mohanlal shared, “Georgekutty has stayed with me for years — in my thoughts, in the audience’s emotions, and in the silence between the lines. Returning to him feels like meeting an old friend with new secrets. I’m excited for the audience to see where his journey leads.”

Well, the franchise continues to become bigger and better now!

Talking about this acquisition, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Chairman, Panorama Studios, said, “For me, Drishyam is more than a film — it has been a transformative journey for Indian cinema. Acquiring these worldwide rights to the original Malayalam franchise is a proud and emotional moment. With our global distribution strength, we intend to make Drishyam 3 one of India’s biggest international releases.”

Dr. Jayantilal Gada, Director, Pen Studios, said, “With Drishyam 3, we continue our mission of taking exceptional Indian stories to the world. Our partnership with Panorama Studios strengthens this vision and ensures the film reaches the global platform it truly deserves.”

Producer Antony Perumbavoor further added, "Malayalam Drishyam 3 will now reach audiences at a scale we always believed it deserved. It’s truly gratifying to see the story move forward with such support and shared vision.”

Director Jeethu Joseph thinks stories like Drishyam ‘don’t end — they evolve’. We’ve always believed this story deserved a global stage, and now, with this collaboration, it feels like the world is finally ready for Georgekutty’s next move.”

This announcement marks another step in Panorama Studios’ Kerala expansion and showcases Malayalam cinema across India and around the world.

