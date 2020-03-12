EXCLUSIVE: Pawan Kalyan and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer is based on Mughal Era; Details Inside

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Earlier, we revealed that the untitled Pawan Kalyan starrer will star Jacqueline Fernandez as the female lead. Now, we have exclusively learnt, the upcoming Pawan Kalyan starrer is a period comedy based on Mughal Era.

Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan is making his comeback with Telugu remake of Hindi film Pink. Titled Vakeel Saab, the film has been the talk of the town since its inception and fans of the Power Star are eagerly waiting to know what's in stores for them. Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan has already signed a couple of films and one of them is with director Krish. Earlier, we had revealed that the untitled film will star Jacqueline Fernandez in the female lead role.

Now, we have exclusively learnt, the upcoming Pawan Kalyan starrer is a period comedy based on Mughal Era. The film will be made on a grand scale. The audience will watch never before seen cinematic experience as it is a war-based theme, along with having a perfect blend of action as well as comedy. Jacqueline Fernandez plays one of the two female leads. The makers are yet to finalise the other female lead star for the film. Pawan Kalyan’s 27th film will be produced by AM Rathnam and the makers are eyeing Sankranthi release next year.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan is currently busy shooting his upcoming film, Vakeel Saab. The film is being directed by Venu Sriram and is bankrolled by Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. The courtroom drama is set to hit screens this year in May.

Credits :Pinkvilla

