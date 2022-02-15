EXCLUSIVE: Pawan Kalyan & Rana Daggubati's Bheemla Nayak to release on April 1

Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati's upcoming Telugu film Bheemla Nayak is the most anticipated and awaited in Tollywood. While the fans are eagerly waiting for the release date, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that April 1st will be the big day for mass euphoria in theaters. Yes, according to our sources, Bheemla Nayak will release on April 1 with 100% occupancy in Andhra Pradesh.

Let us tell you that Bheemla Nayak was supposed to release on January 12, 2022 coinciding with Sankranti, but was later postponed to February 25 after requests of RRR and Radhe Shyam makers with April 1 as the next consideration. But the makers and Pawan Kalyan are reluctant that they will only release the movie when the Andhra Pradesh government permits 100% occupancy in theaters. As the government is yet to make a decision regarding the same and with many movies lined up in February and march, Bheemla Nayak will see the light in Summer 2022, a perfect treat for Telugu audiences.

According to reports, the Telangana theatrical rights for Bheemla Nayak are currently being offered for as high as Rs 40 crore. Because it is a multi-starrer, notably with ace performers like Pawan and Rana, it is clear that the market is already set for a mega release.

Bheemla Nayak is directed by Saagar K. Chandra of Appatlo Okadundevadu (2016) movie fame. Dialogues are written by Trivikram Srinivas and is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments. Nithya Menen and Aishwarya Rajesh are the leading ladies. Music is composed by S. Thaman, while Navin Nooli handles editing.

