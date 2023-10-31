EXCLUSIVE PHOTO: Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi sunshine-soaked Haldi ceremony sparks joy in Italy

Varun Tej and Lavanya tripathi are the talk of the town. The duo are all set to tie the knot on November 1st, in Italy. In fact, the wedding festivities have already begun, with a cocktail party taking place yesterday, i.e., October 30th.

In the latest update, Pinkvilla has exclusively received a glimpse into the betrothed couple’s haldi ceremony. Lavanya has customized her mother's saree into a beautiful cape with lehenga, designed by Archana Rao. Varun Tej is donning a Manish Malhotra yellow Patiala kurta. All the guests were also seen following the theme of the haldi ceremony, which was Yellows, Whites and Blush.

More about Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s wedding

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged on June 9th, this year. The couple are formally set to tie the knot on November 1st, in Tuscany, Italy. However, the wedding festivities started off on October 31st with a cocktail party. The party was planned to act as a breather for the guests, and help them unwind in time for the other ceremonies of the wedding. The cocktail party followed the theme of Glitz and Glamor.

After the haldi ceremony, it is understood that there would be a Spanish summer themed pool party later in the evening where the guests are expected to sport Resort Wear and Gloam Casuals. The wedding will be attended by the near and dear, including Ram Charan and Upasana, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej, Niharika Konidela, and other members of the Allu-Konidela family.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Varun Tej would be flaunting a cream-gold Manish Malhotra sherwani and a dhoti, styled by Ashwin Mawle and Hassan Khan, while Lavanya Tripathi will be seen in a ruby-red Kanchipuram saree, with a long dreamy veil, which is said to have ‘VarunLav’ embroidered on it.

Following the wedding, it is also understood that there would be a reception for the guests in Italy, where the Gandheevadhari Arjuna actor will be seen in a Swarovski-embellished tuxedo made by Manish Malhotra, while the Mister actress will be flaunting an electric blue crystallized gown, with a dramatic cape.

