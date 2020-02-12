EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Keerthy Suresh and Nithiin spotted on the sets of Rang De

The two talented actors Keerthy Suresh and Nithiin were spotted in Hyderabad while they were shooting for the much-anticipated film Rang De and we have got our hands on exclusive photos from the sets.

Tollywood stars Keerthy Suresh and Nithiin are currently busy with the shooting of their upcoming film, Range De. The two talented actors were spotted in Hyderabad while they were shooting for the much-anticipated film and we have got our hands on exclusive photos from the sets. One can see in the photos, Keerthy Suresh dressed in Indian look while Nithiin is seen in cargo pants and t-shirt. The duo was clicked candid on the hands while discussing their script. Rang De is directed by Venky Atluri and is expected to be a breezy and refreshing love story.

The film's tagline read, "Gimme Some Love". The moviegoers can't wait to catch sizzling chemistry between leads actors Keerthy Suresh and Nithiin. The shooting of the film finally goes on floors and is set to release in Summer 2020. The upcoming film will be bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments banner. The upcoming film will be bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments banner. Meanwhile, Nithiin will also kick-start promotions of his upcoming film, Bheeshma. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead and is all set to release on February 21.

On the other hand, National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh has quite a few films in the kitty. The stunner will be seen in Rajinikanth starrer Thalaivar 168. The film also stars Kollywood actress Meena opposite Rajinikanth. The upcoming untitled film will see Rajinikanth and Meena reunite 24 years after their last film Muthu in 1995. The film is expected to release next year.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

