EXCLUSIVE Photos: Nithiin's wife to be Shalini spotted outside actor's residence post their engagement today

We have got exclusive photos of Shalini as she was spotted outside her fiance Nithiin's residence post their engagement ceremony today, July 22.
1448 reads Mumbai Updated: July 22, 2020 06:07 pm
Bheeshma actor Nithiin is getting married to his long time girlfriend Shalini on 26th July in Hyderabad. The couple is all set to tie the knot in the next three days at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad. Ahead of their wedding, Nithiin and Shalini got engaged today in the presence of their family members. They exchanged rings today and Nithiin shared the news on social media along with a beautiful picture of them from the engagement ceremony. Post the ceremony at Nithiin's residence in Hyderabad, Shalini was spotted with her family members. We have got exclusive photos of Shalini as she was spotted outside Nithiin's house. One can see in the photos, the house has been decorated with fresh flowers and clearly, the preparations are in full swing. 

The couple and their families are taking care of everything as per the safety guidelines set by the government for social gatherings. Also, the wedding will be attended by very few celebs from the film industry. Pawan Kalyan and Varun Tej are among the close ones who are expected to grace the wedding this week. After the engagement ceremony and completing all the ritual ahead of the wedding, Nithiin took to Twitter and announced that he is engaged. Varun Tej, Lakshmi Manchu and other few others wished the newly-engaged couple on social media. 

Meanwhile, check out these exclusive photos of Shalini with her family post engagement with Nithiin: 

While we are eagerly looking forward to their wedding, Nithiin during an interview opened up about how he proposed Shalini. Greatandhra.com quoted the actor saying, "I didn’t want to do the routine way of proposing going knees down and so I proposed to her on one leg and she said yes." 

He further revealed, "We met about eight years back but we are in a relationship for the past five years." 

Congratulations to the newly engaged couple! 

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

