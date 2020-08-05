  • facebook
Exclusive PHOTOS: Rana Daggubati spotted in his balcony; Miheeka Bajaj's house decorated with lights & flowers

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's pre-wedding festivities have already kick-started and we bring some exclusive photos from their wedding preparations.
28559 reads Mumbai Updated: August 5, 2020 06:58 pm
Exclusive PHOTOS: Rana Daggubati spotted in his balcony ahead of his wedding with Miheeka Bajaj
One of the much-awaited celebrity weddings of the year is all set to take place this week. Yes, we are talking about Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj 's wedding, which will take place on August 8th in Hyderabad. The pre-wedding festivities have already kick-started and we bring some exclusive photos from their wedding preparations. Miheeka's bungalow has been decorated beautifully with flowers and light for the big day. One can see in the photos, not just their house but also the entire area has been beautifully decorated with flowers. On the other hand, we have got our hands on Rana's photos ahead of his wedding with Miheeka. The Baahubali star was spotted in his balcony today. The actor was spotted wearing a white t-shirt with knee-length shorts and seemed to be busy with wedding preparations. 

Also, as earlier we revealed, Rana Daggubati's 'PelliKoduku' ceremony was performed at his residence and on the other hand, 'Mata Ki Chowki' has been hosted at Bajaj's residence today. The families are following strict guidelines amid COVID-19 and have reportedly, invited only 30 guests for the couple's special day. Well, Miheeka's mom recently in an interview revealed that she has designed the theme for the wedding along with her daughter. However, things have been kept under wraps. 

Also Read: Rana Daggubati's Pellikoduku ceremony begins, Miheeka Bajaj & family host Mata Ki Chowki ahead of the wedding 

Check out photos below: 

Miheeka Bajaj and Rana Daggubati's Roka ceremony took place a couple of months ago. The ceremony was attended only by the family members of the couple. Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya also graced the event to bless the couple on their special day. 

Sharing pictures from their Roka ceremony on social media, Miheeka wrote: "To the beginning of forever."

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

To the beginning of forever @ranadaggubati

A post shared by miheeka (@miheeka) on

Credits :Pinkvilla

Anonymous 37 minutes ago

dreading minute to minute updates about this wedding by our Indian media . the pre wedding preps , the wedding itself , the honeymoon , their kids , the dresses, jewels ,dishes , guests .ufffff

