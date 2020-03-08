Exclusive Photos: Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya spotted on the sets of Love Story in Hyderabad

We have got our hands on Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya's photos from the sets of Love Story. The two lead actors of the upcoming romantic drama were spotted with their team as they were shooting at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad.

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s next with director Sekhar Kammula titled Love Story is one of the much-awaited films of 2020. The upcoming film has been the talk of the town since its inception and fans can't wait to know what's in stores next. The first teaser of the film featuring Naga Chaitanya has already set high expectations. Love Story will have Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya speaking the Telangana dialect and this is said to be one of the highlights. Meanwhile, we have exclusively got our hands on Pallavi and Chay's photos from the sets of Love Story. The two lead actors of the upcoming romantic drama were spotted with their team as they were shooting at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad.

One can see in the photos, Naga Chaitanya is dressed in a casual look while Sai Pallavi is seen wearing a simple skirt and a top. Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya are coming together for the first time and them sharing the screen space will be one of the highlights of the film. Love Story is being bankrolled by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banner of Asian Cinemas. Pavan, a part of AR Rahman's KM Music Conservatory, is composing music for this flick.

Director Sekhar earlier in an interview revealed about Love Story. In an interview to Deccan Chronicle, he said: “It’s a typical love story with a strong conflict point. The film also reflects the Telangana’s culture and traditions. In fact, instead of erecting sets, we shot the film in the villages of Telangana to make the content looks realistic and more appealing."

